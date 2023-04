April 03, 2023

Hyderabad: The SSC public exams 2023 commenced in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states on Monday. Students were seen entering the examination centres in both the Telugu states early this morning. Over 6.64 lakh students are appearing for the class X exams in Andhra Pradesh while in Telangana as many as 4,94,620 students have registered for the board exams.