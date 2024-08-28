Priyanka highlights Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to address issues faced by DTC bus conductors, drivers

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared pictures of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, engaging with conductors, drivers, marshalls, and other employees of DTC buses in Delhi.

Posting the pictures on X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote: “How do the drivers, conductors, and marshals of a transport corporation with thousands of buses manage their lives? How do they cope with inflation, rising school fees, and the stress of wages and pensions? In the country, there are millions of voices living in severe economic insecurity. It is essential to listen to their concerns. Rahul Gandhi is consistently listening to them and raising his voice for their justice."

"Today, he travelled on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, met with drivers, conductors, and marshals, and listened to their issues," she added in the post in Hindi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a ride on a DTC bus and engaged with drivers, conductors, and marshalls near the Sarojini Nagar Bus Depot to discuss their concerns.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi shared photos of the interaction and the bus ride. He wrote: "Had a meeting and discussion with the driver and conductor brothers, and bus marshals in Delhi, followed by a fun ride on a DTC bus. Engaged in a heartfelt conversation about their issues!" He wrote this post in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi has been actively engaging with ordinary people over the past few months. He previously visited a railway station to reach out to porters and, in July, went to GTB Nagar to connect with labourers living in slums and hear their problems. Last September, he visited Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station, where images shared by the Congress show him sitting among porters in red uniforms and conversing with them. On the microblogging site X, the Congress party had noted that the porters had expressed a desire to meet Gandhi, and his visit to the railway station was part of his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

