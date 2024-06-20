Price hike protest: K’taka BJP chief, other leaders detained

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) Condemning the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices by the Karnataka government, a ‘bicycle jatha’ was held from the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Thursday, under the leadership of state party President and MLA, BY Vijayendra.

The leaders planned to reach the Vidhana Soudha on bicycles with party workers, however, the police stopped the jatha and detained many leaders including Vijayendra.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, CN Ashwathnarayan, MLC CT Ravi, former state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former BBMP members, BJP Bengaluru North District President S Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, Bengaluru South District President CK Ramamurthy, party office bearers, and party workers participated in the jatha.

Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka is participating in the protest from Kalaburagi.

The BJP is staging protests across the state, demanding reversal of the recent petrol and diesel price hikes.

The Congress government recently increased the price of petrol by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.50 per litre.

The Congress government has rejected the reversal of the price hike, maintaining that fuel prices are comparatively lower than in neighbouring states and in many BJP-ruled states even after the hike.

The government has also hinted at raising water tariff and bus fares in the state.

