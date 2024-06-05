President Murmu dissolves the 17th Lok Sabha

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

In its meeting held earlier in the day, the Cabinet advised the President to dissolve the present Lok Sabha with immediate effect.

"The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 05.06.2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," said a communique released by the President’s Secretariat.

PM Modi on Wednesday met the President and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. She accepted the resignation but requested the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.

This comes a day after Lok Sabha election results gave a majority to the BJP-led NDA with around 295 seats, paving the way for the next government formation. The BJP secured 240 seats, while its allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal-United bagged 16 and 12 seats each, respectively.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, and the NDA as the biggest coalition. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha was due to end on June 16.

