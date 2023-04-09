Premier League: Man City close gap on top as Manchester United and Newcastle both win

London, April 9 (IANS) Manchester City closed Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to five points after a 4-1 win away to bottom of the table Southampton.

Erling Haaland confirmed his return to fitness with two goals including a spectacular volley, as Pep Guardiola's side overwhelmed their rivals. Jack Grealish and a penalty from Julian Alvarez sealed the win, while Sekou Mara scored a consolation goal for the home side on Saturday evening.

Manchester United and Newcastle United both strengthened their cases for a top-four finish with Newcastle coming behind from a goal down away to Brentford to win 2-1, a Xinhua report said.

Ivan Toney put Brentford ahead from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime after earlier missing a spot kick, but David Raya's unfortunate own goal and another from Alexander Isak saw Newcastle turn the result around.

Manchester United beat Everton 2-0, with Scott McTominay keeping up his recent scoring form with the opening goal after 36 minutes and although Everton reacted after the break, Anthony Martial ended their comeback hopes in the 71st minute.

Christian Eriksen returned for United after injury, but that good news was tempered by Marcus Rashford limping off with an apparent groin injury with 10 minutes remaining.

Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for Tottenham and Harry Kane netted a 79th minute winner in their 2-1 win at home to Brighton, who had equalized through Lewis Dunk's header.

The visitors were furious after three controversial VAR calls all went against them and coach Roberto De Zerbi was sent off after protests from the Brighton dugout.

Brighton's defeat allowed Aston Villa to move sixth as their winning run continued with a 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

Forest coach Steve Cooper could be in danger of the sack as his team slipped into the drop zone after a midweek warning that results needed to improve.

Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea ended in defeat as Matheus Nunes' stunning first half volley was enough to give Wolverhampton three vital points.

West Ham's David Moyes survives to fight another week after Harrison Reed's own goal gave them a vital 1-0 win away to Fulham, but Leicester City slip deeper into trouble after losing a '6-pointer' 1-0 at home to Bournemouth, who escape the bottom three thanks to Philip Billing's 40th minute goal.

