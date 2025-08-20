Premier educational institutions set up in J&K in last 10 years, says L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that during the last 10 years, some premier educational institutions have been set up in the union territory.

The L-G inaugurated the administrative block of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in Ganderbal district.

In his address during the inauguration of the administrative block at the CUK, the L-G said the human capital that is being prepared in the universities will surely help in nation-building.

“It is a fact that over the past 8-10 years, we have been able to establish some premier educational institutions under the leadership of PM Modi. Be it IIT, NIFT, Central University and AIIMS, J&K has benefited from these institutions,” he said.

The L-G recalled an event to the students at the CUK when Rabindranath Tagore established Shantiniketan.

“Somebody noticed that while Rabindranath Tagore was teaching students, some of the students had climbed a fruit tree and were plucking fruit. The person who saw this happening asked the people in Shantiniketan as to what education Tagore was giving to a class where half of the students had climbed a fruit tree during the class. When this was mentioned to Rabindranath Tagore, he said: I don’t have any issue with the students who climb the tree and are plucking fruit. I have a real issue with those students who climbed the tree, but got entangled in the branches without getting any fruit," he said.

“This reply only Tagore could give,” the L-G said. He said that the way reforms are being brought into the syllabus will be beneficial for students and the nation as a whole.

He said he sees a bright future for the CUK and also wished to see this varsity among the top universities by 2047.

“I want the committee members of the Central University to take the varsity to a global level. The students need to study beyond the syllabus, and I am sure that with this, the students of CUK will focus on it and will contribute to the national development,” he said.

The L-G also spoke of the great educational and knowledge history of the country, when people from near and far-off places would come to get education and knowledge in the country.

