Prashant Kishor slams Bihar CM for ignoring students' pleas

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of insensitivity towards the concerns of the students over BPSC students' protest and remarked that the state's leader, with a population of 13 crore, refuses to meet his own children.

Speaking to IANS from a hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, Kishor stated, "The remedy is that the government must talk to the students. They have even said that if the Chief Minister meets them and assures them there won’t be re-exams, they will unconditionally call off their protests. However, the state's leader, with a population of 13 crore, refuses to meet his own children. In a democracy, what options are left for these students?"

Kishor and hundreds of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants have been protesting against alleged irregularities in the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination. The hunger strike, staged in the severe cold, aims to press the government for justice and transparency in the examination process.

The controversy erupted on December 13 when candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre boycotted the test due to delayed question papers. Videos showing lax security and mobile phone use during the examination further sparked outrage.

While the BPSC cancelled the examination at the Bapu centre and rescheduled it for December 4, students demanded the cancellation of exams across all centres, citing widespread irregularities.

Tensions escalated on December 29 when protesters marching towards the Chief Minister's residence were met with water cannons and baton charges, leaving several injured. Despite these confrontations, the aspirants remain steadfast, calling for a thorough inquiry into the examination process and a fair re-examination.

Earlier on December 30, a delegation of students met Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, who assured them that their concerns were being considered.

However, the government's silence on the matter ahead of the January 4 re-examination has left students dissatisfied.

