'Poonch attack perpetrators will face consequences,' says northern command chief

Jammu, April 23 (IANS) General officer commanding in chief (GoC-n-C) of army's northern command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday assured that the Poonch terror attack perpetrators would soon face consequences.

Lt General Dwivedi today visited the command hospital in Udhampur to meet the survivor of Poonch terror attack in which 5 soldiers were killed on April 20.

During his interaction with the survivor of attack, GOC-n-C assured that necessary action against those behind the terror attack is underway.

