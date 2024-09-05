Police rejig: Key changes in top IPS positions announced in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 5 (IANS) In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders for 15 IPS officers.

Accordingly, IPS Abhinav Kumar, who is serving as DGP/ADGP of Intelligence, has been posted as ADGP (Law & Order). IPS officer A.P. Anshuman, who is the ADGP (Law & Order), has been assigned to the position of ADGP of Intelligence.

Neeru Garg, who is currently holding the post of IG, Fire Service, has been posted as IG, PAC and ATC. Another IPS officer, Mukhtar Mohsin, who is serving as IG/Director Traffic, has been shifted to the Fire Service department as IG.

Arun Mohan Joshi, IG (PAC/ATC), has been shifted as IG/Director, Traffic and Char Dham Yatra.

IPS officer Manjunath T.C. serving as SSP of Udham Singh Nagar has been posted as SP, Security and Intelligence.

Navneet Singh, SSP of Tehri has been posted as SSP, Special Task Force.

In other significant reshuffles, Manikant Mishra, Commandant, SDRF, has been shifted as SSP, Udham Singh Nagar, while Ayush Agrawal, SSP (STF). has been posted as SSP of Tehri.

Amit Shrivastava, Commandant (IRB-II), has been posted as SP, Uttarkashi.

IPS Shweta Choubey, SP (Training, PHQ), has been moved as Commandant, IRB-II.

Moreover, Arpan Yaduvanshi, SP, Uttarkashi, has been posted as Commandant, SDRF.

IPS officer Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, SP, Rudraprayag, has been posted as SP, Crime Against Women, PGQ.

Akshay Prahlad Konde, SP, Bageshwar, has been shifted as SP, Rudraprayag, while Chandrashekhar R. Ghodke, SP Traffic, Crime, Udham Singh Nagar, has been posted as SP, Bageshwar.

The order issued by the Uttarakhand government instructed all these officers to take charge of their new postings with immediate effect without any delay.

Earlier, in a significant administrative shake-up, the Uttarakhand government transferred 45 officers, including 40 IAS and 5 PCS officers.

This major reshuffle was announced on Wednesday. The key changes had included the reassignment of two principal secretaries and several district magistrates in prominent regions.

