Police foil robbery attempt in Chittoor after high drama

Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) Police in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district foiled a robbery attempt in the house of a leading businessman after a high drama for nearly three hours on Wednesday.

Police arrested five robbers and seized two firearms and rubber bullets from them.

The incident on Gandhi Road in the town created a sensation and after an operation that lasted for nearly three hours, police brought the situation under control with the arrest of the robbers.

According to police, a group of robbers barged into the house of Chandrasekhar, the owner of a shop selling children's clothing, toys and other items, around 6 a.m. and opened fire in the air.

In the incident, he reportedly sustained injuries.

In a dramatic twist to the case, the police arrested a local businessman for the robbery.

Within hours after the incident, police arrested the owner of a furniture shop, who had allegedly hired the robbers to target Chandrasekhar's place, located adjacent to Pushpa Kids World.

Police swung into action after getting information about the incident and sealed Gandhi Road to catch the robbers.

Armed police surrounded the residence and some of them climbed on the rooftop to enter the premises. As the intruders were armed, policemen moved cautiously to deal with the situation.

Personnel from the Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) also rushed to Chittoor from Tirupati for the operation.

The police personnel managed to overpower the robbers and took them into custody. Two firearms and rubber bullets were seized from them.

The questioning of the accused revealed that a local businessman hatched the plot to commit robbery at Chandrasekhar's house.

The furniture shop owner hired criminals from Karnataka and north India to execute the plan.

Police arrested the accused and he was being questioned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.