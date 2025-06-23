PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN to provide relief to mango farmers like Karnataka

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to act swiftly to protect mango farmers in the state who are reeling under plummeting procurement prices and a collapsing market.

In a statement, Ramadoss drew attention to the proactive steps taken by the Karnataka government to safeguard its mango growers.

"Karnataka, in coordination with the Union government, has decided to procure 2.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes directly from farmers, offering an incentive of Rs 4,000 per tonne,” he said.

He credited the neighbouring state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for initiating the move by writing to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a step that led to concrete relief measures benefiting thousands of farmers.

However, the PMK chief lamented that farmers in Tamil Nadu, particularly in mango-producing districts like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem, have been left to fend for themselves.

"In the absence of government procurement, mangoes are being dumped on roadsides and in lakes. The Tamil Nadu government is watching silently, as if it bears no responsibility," he charged.

Highlighting similar support being extended in Andhra Pradesh, where the state offers Rs 4,000 per tonne for mangoes sold to juice factories, Ramadoss questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s inaction.

"Both Karnataka and Andhra are doing their duty. Why is Tamil Nadu failing its farmers?” he asked. He also criticised the state government for ignoring his earlier suggestions to mediate between farmers and juice processing units.

"While the government claimed to have held talks with juice factory owners and assured fair procurement prices on June 20, there has been no meaningful outcome. In the last four days, procurement has been negligible, and only 40 per cent of the crop has been harvested. If no action is taken immediately, the situation will deteriorate further," he warned.

He urged the state to emulate Karnataka and immediately begin procurement of mangoes at Rs 4,000 per tonne. He also demanded compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers who have already suffered losses due to crop wastage and poor sales. "It is the duty of the government to stand by its farmers during times of distress. Delay will only worsen the agrarian crisis in the state’s mango belt,” Ramadoss said.

