'PM Modi's visionary initiative for internal security': HM Shah inaugurates Janrakshak projects under Dial 112 in Ahmedabad

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the Janrakshak projects being launched under Dial 112 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, among others, were also present on the occasion.

HM Shah said that the '112' project is a visionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the internal security of the country, protect the rights of citizens, maintain law and order and provide timely assistance in case of any emergency, a Ministry of Home Affairs statement read.

Addressing the event, HM Shah said that the Home Department of the State Government has taken a historic step to ensure the security of Gujarat in the form of '112 Janrakshak' project.

Along with the inauguration of '112 Janrakshak' project, newly constructed houses and offices were inaugurated by Gujarat Police Housing Corporation, and a fleet of 1,000 police vehicles were also launched.

The Home Minister said that what is particularly important for him is that the police station of Mansa has received BIS certification. He said that he was born in Mansa, grew up there and from there he became capable of contributing to the politics of Gujarat and the country, so it is a matter of happiness for him that the police station of Mansa has received BIS certification, the statement read.

He expressed happiness that today, Gujarat is registering its place in the map of 'Dial 112 Janrakshak'.

HM Shah said that till now the maze of different toll-free numbers, like 100 for police, 108 for ambulance, 101 for fire service, 181 for women helpline, 1098 for child helpline, 1070 and 1077 for disaster, was confusing people. But now people will get any kind of security-related service like disaster management, child helpline, women helpline, fire service, ambulance and police assistance in a very short time by just dialing one number, 112.

He said that all types of services will be coordinated through a highly advanced control room operated by state-of-the-art software and the vehicles equipped with GPS will work under a scientific system. He said that these vehicles, which include a large convoy of 108 ambulances, will find out the location of the person calling and will arrange to send information to the nearest police, ambulance or fire brigade vehicle.

The Home Minister said that this is an important step taken by the Gujarat Government towards the New Age Smart Policing System.

He further said that Gujarat is the best example of how much change is possible if a leadership inspired by good governance takes over the reins of governance. He said that today, Gujarat has not only strengthened border security and internal security, but has also effectively curbed various crimes like terrorism, narcotics, cyber crime.

HM Shah said that "the path paved by PM Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat has been taken forward by the current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi". He said that our governments have achieved remarkable success in making Gujarat the safest state in the country.

He once again expressed confidence that Left Wing Extremism will be completely eliminated from the country by March 31, 2026 -- this is the resolve of PM Modi-led government.

