PM Modi to unveil Rs 7,200 crore development projects in Bihar during Motihari rally

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Motihari in Bihar on July 18, where he will inaugurate, lay foundation stones, and dedicate to the nation development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore across rail, road, rural development, fisheries, and IT sectors.

He will address a public function around 11:30 AM.

PM Modi will dedicate automatic signalling on the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line for smoother train operations and doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail sections worth Rs 580 crore to the nation.

He will lay the foundation stone of an infrastructure facility for Vande Bharat train maintenance at Patliputra, automatic signalling and traction upgrades on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) and doubling of the Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line worth Rs 4,080 crore to strengthen North Bihar’s connectivity.

PM Modi will also flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains, such as Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna)–New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari–Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town–Lucknow (via Bhagalpur).

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Ara bypass (NH-319) to improve connectivity with Ara-Mohania (NH-319) and Patna-Buxar (NH-922).

Apart from that, he will also lay the foundation stone of the four-lane Parariya-Mohania section of NH-319 worth Rs 820 crore, connecting Ara Town to Delhi-Kolkata national Highway 19 (Golden Quadrilateral).

Major rail and road infrastructure projects will enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and facilitate economic growth in Bihar.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the STPI facility at Darbhanga and the Incubation facility at Patna to promote IT/ITES/ESDM industries and support start-ups, exports, and innovation in Bihar.

Under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, PM Modi will inaugurate new fish hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming, integrated aquaculture units, and fish feed mills across Bihar to boost employment and rural livelihoods.

Under the rural development initiatives, he will release Rs 400 crore to 61,500 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under DAY-NRLM, hand over keys to beneficiaries under Griha Pravesh for 12,000 houses, and release Rs 160 crore to 40,000 PMAY-Gramin beneficiaries.

Fisheries, IT infrastructure, and SHG funding will aid livelihood generation and women’s economic empowerment.

The visit underlines PM Modi’s push for connectivity, rural development, women-led empowerment, and entrepreneurship in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

