PM Modi should opt out of prime ministerial race: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that following the election result trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should opt out of the prime ministerial race, as BJP will not get a majority.

“Now it has become clear that BJP will neither get 370 seats nor NDA will get 400 seats. BJP will not get a clear majority. In such a situation, PM Modi should withdraw his name from the Prime Minister race,” the former Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completely focused the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign on himself.

“In his campaign, he used phrases like ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, ‘Modi Sarkar’ were raised more than the slogans on BJP. Even bypassing the MP candidates, the entire election was run in the name of Modi ki guarantee,” he said.

He said that issues like inflation, unemployment, and increasing tension in the society became secondary in the election for PM Modi and what was heard were slogans like ‘Modi-Modi’.

“The Prime Minister had claimed in Parliament that under his leadership, BJP would cross 370 seats and NDA would cross 400 seats but that is not going to happen as per the result trends,” the former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

