PM Modi shares glimpses of his journey towards Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a series of captivating pictures highlighting his key engagements throughout January, showcasing India's journey towards a "Viksit Bharat".

His month-long activities reflected a blend of governance, cultural traditions, national pride, and people’s outreach.

From traveling on the Namo Bharat train and visiting the snow-clad landscapes of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir to meeting housing beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments, PM Modi's photographs offered a vivid snapshot of his interactions with citizens and his commitment to national development.

On January 26, PM Modi participated in the Republic Day celebrations, marking the nation's pride and unity. He also commissioned key naval ships, interacted with young leaders, and met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year's Republic Day celebrations.

One of the images captured a heartwarming moment of PM Modi receiving a grand welcome in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Another image depicted him caressing a calf before leaving his official residence for Republic Day celebrations.

PM Modi's visit to Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, was a highlight of the month. He shared breathtaking pictures of the snow-covered valley and was seen interacting warmly with the youth. His visit and interactions were met with enthusiasm, as he embraced the local culture and aspirations of the people in the region.

During his travel on the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, he engaged with fellow passengers, emphasising the transformative impact of India's modern railway initiatives.

In another touching moment, he visited the Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi, where he met proud homeowners who were provided affordable housing.

PM Modi also paid a visit to the Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohanji Temple in Navi Mumbai, where he participated in an auspicious ritual by blowing a Shankh (conch shell), symbolising positivity and spiritual strength. The images from this visit exuded devotion and tradition.

On January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi engaged in a heartfelt interaction with students at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, New Delhi.

PM Modi's commitment to India's maritime strength was evident in his participation at the commissioning of Indian Naval Ships Surat, Nilgiri, and Vaghsheer in Mumbai. He met with the Vice Admiral of the Indian Navy and inspected the Guard of Honour at the Naval Dockyard.

As part of Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi held an important meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. The pictures reflected the warmth and diplomatic strength between the two nations, fostering deeper bilateral ties.

