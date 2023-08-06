PM Modi, Shah to wear 'Onam gift' Kurta woven at Kannur 

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (IANS) The Kerala government will be gifting 'Onakodi' (Onam gift) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent personalities on the occasion of Onam -- the biggest festival of Kerala.

The Loknath Cooperative Weaving Society at Kannur has been preparing the clothing material for the Kurta to be gifted to select key individuals, including the Prime Minister.

An employee, Bindu, who had been weaving clothes for the last one week, finished the work.

Loknath Cooperative Weaving Society Secretary, Vinod Kumar, told IANS: "During the monthly handloom review meeting, Handloom and Textile Director, Ajit Kumar, asked me to weave a cloth based on a unique design but did not mention that it was for the Prime Minister and other VIPs."

The cloth was designed by Anju Jose, a native of Amanakara, Kottayam and a designer at Kodumbu handloom cluster in Palakkad.

Vinod Kumar said that the Kurta has sharp lines in pale green, white, rose, and sandalwood colours.

He said that the cloth for the kurta had already been despatched to Thiruvananthapuram by courier.

It will be stitched at the Hantex centre in the state capital and then gifted to the Prime Minister, Home minister and other VIPs.

Thiruvonam will be celebrated in Kerala on August 29 this year.

