PM Modi’s efforts making India strong, self-reliant: Farmers

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to make India self-reliant and buy swadeshi products is winning praise from farmers across the country.

Speaking during the release of the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers on Saturday said the scheme has become a big support for them, helping them meet farming expenses on time.

The Prime Minister released the installment from Varanasi on Saturday, transferring Rs 20,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers. Farmers cheered as the installment was credited to their accounts during the live programme.

Vijay Kumar Upadhyay from Mau village of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district said that the money is very useful for buying seeds, fertilisers, and managing irrigation costs.

Rambriksh Gautam from Kartihan village said the funds always come at the right time and directly help with farming needs. Both thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts.

In Haryana’s Karnal, a special event was organised at the NDRI auditorium, where Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana joined farmers to watch the PM’s address virtually.

Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the PM-Kisan scheme is a lifeline for farmers, especially small landholders, as they receive this financial aid three times a year.

He added that even those farming on just one or two kanal of land benefit from the scheme.

He praised the Prime Minister for understanding the diverse agricultural needs of different states and ensuring that farmers across the country get the support they deserve.

Minister Rana also commented on global trade issues, saying that while countries like the US focus on protecting their own trade interests, India is determined to safeguard its economy.

He said India’s large market of 140 crore people is a point of attraction for the world, but the country will not bow to external pressure.

Highlighting India’s growth, Rana said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

He urged citizens to strengthen the nation by choosing locally made products and supporting the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

Farmers like Rinku said the PM-Kisan scheme provides timely assistance, making it easier to manage farming expenses. The scheme gives farmers Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments, and for many, it has become a crucial support in their agricultural journey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.