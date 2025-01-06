PM Modi receives letter from President Biden, affirms commitment to solidify India-US partnership

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

PM Modi made the observation as the outgoing US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan called on him in New Delhi before wrapping up his two-day India visit.

"It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi and Sullivan "positively assessed" the significant advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership over the last four years.

As he reaffirmed his commitment to continue to solidify the close cooperation between the two countries, PM Modi also "deeply appreciated" a letter from President Biden handed over to him by NSA Sullivan.

"Recalling his various meetings with President Biden, including during his visit to the US in September 2024 for the Quad Leaders’ Summit, PM appreciated President Biden’s contributions towards strengthening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which leaves an enduring legacy," read the statement issued by the PMO.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to President Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar to discuss a wide range of strategic, regional, and bilateral issues.

"Delighted to meet US NSA Jake Sullivan in New Delhi today morning. Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership," said EAM Jaishankar.

Both sides held discussions on a range of strategic, regional, and bilateral issues, including the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) during Sullivan's stay in the capital.

Over the weekend,. the White House had stated that Sullivan is visiting India "for a capstone meeting" with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval that will span a range of issues across the breadth of India-US partnership -- from space, defence, strategic technology cooperation, all the way also to shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

"This will be Mr. Sullivan's final trip to the Indo-Pacific region as National Security Advisor. He's very excited and looking forward to these conversations at this critical time," said White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby.

The visit takes place just before US President Joe Biden leaves office on January 20, ahead of Donald Trump being sworn in as the country's 47th president.

Both NSAs have acknowledged that the iCET, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022, would play a defining role in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In June 2024, while addressing an iCET roundtable along with Sullivan, NSA Doval had spotlighted that India and the US must remain at the forefront of technology - especially in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, bio-tech and other emerging technologies - to protect and defend their value systems.

"iCET has achieved more than what we could imagine,” said Doval, highlighting the progress made across the defence innovation roadmap and startups, while emphasising the importance of the growing semiconductor industry.

Sullivan mentioned three key buckets for technology partnerships -- innovation, production and deployment -- stressing the need for government support for the private sector.

"There exists bipartisan support for Indian industry in the US and building the ecosystem and supply chain manufacturing is the key to production," he told the industry leaders, last year.

"The core of iCET is about the idea of India and US being able to support each other and to encourage greater collaboration in the technology ecosystem, jointly innovate and find solutions to challenges," said Sullivan.

