PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Assam agitation

New Delhi/Guwahati, Dec 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs of the Assam agitation.

On 10th December every year, Assam remembers the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Assam Agitation, which sought to expel illegal foreigners from the state.

“Swahid Diwas is an occasion to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifices of those who dedicated themselves to the Assam Movement. Their unwavering resolve and selfless efforts helped preserve Assam’s unique culture and identity. Their valour also inspires us all to continue working towards a developed Assam,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Reacting to PM Modi’s X post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Indeed Hon'ble Prime Minister. The #SwahidDiwas is a solemn occasion to remember the stellar contributions of the martyrs of the Assam Movement in protecting the honour of Jati, Mati, Bheti. With your support, several objectives of the movement is getting fulfilled by our Govt.”

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal also paid solemn tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement on the auspicious occasion of “Swahid Diwas”.

An event was held in the national capital at his residence and was attended by Members of Parliament Rameswar Teli and Pradan Baruah.

Honouring the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs, Sonowal expressed profound respect and reiterated the importance of their contributions in safeguarding Assam’s identity, culture, and heritage.

“May their saga of sacrifice remain immortal, inspiring future generations to uphold the ideals of justice and unity,” the Minister said.

A movement to preserve the Assamese language, land, and identity swept over Assam between 1979 and 1985. Students from all around the state made up the majority of the Assam Agitation, a movement that called on the government to stop illegal immigration from neighbouring countries and protect the Assamese people's land, language, and cultural identity.

Despite experiencing police brutality, students and leaders organised protests and held meetings during a period before the internet, when regionalism was on the rise throughout the state.

The Assam Accord, which was signed on August 15, 1985, signalled the conclusion of the students' agitation after many agitators gave their lives in the process.

