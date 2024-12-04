PM Modi one of the wisest persons in world: Kuwait Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Calling India a "very important partner", Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the West Asian nation believes that the Indian leader is one of the wisest persons in the world.

"I would like to thank you for the invitation and also for the opportunity of meeting Prime Minister Modi, who we believe is one of the wisest persons worldwide. I am sure that the Prime Minister puts India on a better level, and I am sure that he will continue that... India is a very important partner and we count on our relationship," the visiting Foreign Minister said in his opening remarks at the delegation-level meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya arrived in India late Tuesday night for an official visit that aims at further strengthening the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

In the afternoon, he made a courtesy call on PM Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence before holding a meeting with EAM Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House.

"Glad to receive Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of the Indian nationals. India is committed to advance our deep-rooted and historical ties for the benefit of our people and the region," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

India and Kuwait share a historically strong bilateral relationship that has stood the test of time. Rooted in centuries of trade and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian Rupee served as its legal tender.

"I think the Joint Committee will solve many issues between Kuwait and India. I think we can draw a roadmap between Kuwait and India and proceed as fast as we can," said Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities, including shipbuilding, pearl diving, and trading goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for wood, spices, and textiles.

This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.

The Indian community, estimated to be one million strong, forms the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold roles across various fields, from engineering, medicine, and IT to business and trade.

The robust Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors, and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties.

Prominent Indian brands like Lulu Hypermarket and Centre Point have become integral to the Kuwaiti market.

Cultural and social engagement also thrives through more than 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. These groups actively organise programs to promote cultural exchange and community welfare, further solidifying the people-to-people connection between the nations.

