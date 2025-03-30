PM Modi in Nagpur, pays tribute to RSS founder Hedgewar

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Maharashtra’s Nagpur and paid floral tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M.S. Golwalkar.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat accompanied PM Modi. This is considered a historic visit, marking the first time a sitting Prime Minister has visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Earlier, PM Modi was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Nagpur airport.

After the Smruti Mandir visit, PM Modi will be at Deekshabhoomi following which he will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur.

He will also visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility.

On Saturday, PM Modi wrote on his X handle that he would be in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday to attend various programmes.

In Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre. This new facility will feature 250 beds, 14 outpatient departments, and 14 modular operation theatres, aiming to provide world-class eye care.

At 12:30 p.m., he will inaugurate a loitering munition testing range and an airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur.

In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 33,700 crore across power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing sectors.

PM Modi will initiate NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (Rs 9,790 crore) and commence work on the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company's first Super Critical Thermal Power Project (Rs 15,800 crore). He will also inaugurate three POWERGRID transmission projects worth Rs 560 crore. To boost energy infrastructure, he will launch the City Gas Distribution project of BPCL, covering multiple districts, and the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline Project by HPCL, worth Rs 2,210 crore.

The visit includes railway and road projects, with the launch of seven railway projects (108 km) and the dedication of three completed projects (111 km). Additionally, he will flag off a MEMU train in the Abhanpur-Raipur section. Focusing on education, PM Modi will dedicate 130 PM SHRI Schools and a Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur. He will also hand over the keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin. His visit underscores the government's commitment to infrastructure development and social welfare.

