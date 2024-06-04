PM Modi met people's expectations, will again take over reins of the country: BJP's Jaiveer Shergill

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) As trends from the counting of votes indicated a comfortable lead for NDA, the BJP-led alliance was elated terming it as the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of PM Modi will be formed for the third time, and it will be a historic achievement.

Till now, no other leader other than Jawahar Lal Nehru has achieved this fete, he said.

The BJP spokesperson said: "Now PM Modi will achieve this and it is an example of his stark popularity. With his developmental works, he has made a place in the hearts of 140 crore people in the country."

"PM Modi's welfare schemes for the weaker sections of society have improved their life, crores of people of the country have come out of the poverty line and that's the reason why people have reposed faith in him," Shergill claimed.

He said the opposition tried to defame PM Modi by running vicious propaganda against him but people have reposed faith.

"Negative politics done by the opposition is neither in its favour nor in the country's favour. So the opposition leaders should introspect, failing which they will lose people's trust," he said.

He thanked the public on behalf of the party for reposing faith in the BJP-led NDA.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.