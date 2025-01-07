PM Modi to lay foundation of Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra, inaugurate 18th PBD Convention in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on a two-day visit from January 8-9, during which he will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, focusing on sustainable development, industrial growth, and infrastructure enhancement.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for NTPC Green Energy Ltd's Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a statement said.

With an investment of approximately Rs 1.85 lakh crore, the project will establish a 20 GW renewable energy capacity and produce 1,500 TPD of Green Hydrogen and 7,500 TPD of derivatives like Green Methanol, Green Urea, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

The initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to boost India’s renewable energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and support the export market.

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various railway and road projects worth Rs 19,500 crore, including the South Coast Railway Headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

These projects will alleviate congestion, improve connectivity, and stimulate economic and social growth in the region.

The park will catalyse economic growth due to its location near the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical, and Petrochemical Investment Region.

Under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, this greenfield industrial smart city in Tirupati District will attract Rs 10,500 crore in investments and generate about 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

A day after, on Thursday, PM Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar.

The event, organised in partnership with the Odisha government, will run from January 8-10 under the theme “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.”

Over 50 countries are expected to participate, providing a platform for engagement and collaboration with the Indian diaspora.

The Prime Minister will remotely flag off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora. Departing from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the train will visit multiple cultural and religious destinations across India under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana.

