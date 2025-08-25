PM Modi launches Rs 5,400-crore development projects in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of development projects collectively valued at over Rs 5,400 crore in Gujarat. These projects span key sectors such as railways, roads, power, housing, and urban infrastructure.

A major highlight of the announcements is the dedication of railway projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore. These include the doubling of the 65-km Mahesana–Palanpur rail line (Rs 530 crore), gauge conversion of the 37-km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road line, and the 40-km Bechraji-Ranuj rail line (Rs 860 crore). Together, the projects are expected to improve passenger convenience and freight movement, reduce congestion, and strengthen economic linkages in north Gujarat.

In addition, PM Modi flagged off a passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati, aimed at boosting access to religious destinations and local markets. He also launched a car-loaded freight service from Bechraji, designed to enhance last-mile connectivity to industrial hubs and expand employment opportunities through stronger logistics networks.

Continuing his focus on infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated the widening of the Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road and laid the foundation for a series of transport projects. These include six-lane vehicle underpasses on the busy Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road and a railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam road.

Officials said the new works will not only reduce traffic bottlenecks but also provide a significant boost to industrial growth and regional trade.

In the energy sector, PM Modi unveiled power distribution projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, implemented under the Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL).

Executed under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, these initiatives aim to reduce transmission losses, cut down on outages during adverse weather, and upgrade safety standards for both transformers and consumers.

The modernisation is also expected to improve the overall efficiency and reliability of Gujarat’s electricity network.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the in-situ slum rehabilitation project under PMAY (U) at Ramapir No Tekro in Ahmedabad’s Sector-3, paving the way for better housing facilities for urban poor families.

He also laid the foundation stone for widening works on the Sardar Patel Ring Road to ease growing traffic congestion around Ahmedabad, along with urban infrastructure projects to strengthen water supply and sewerage systems.

As part of efforts to strengthen state administration, PM Modi launched projects aimed at improving governance and public service delivery. These include the construction of a new Stamps and Registration building in Ahmedabad West for streamlined citizen services, and the establishment of a state-level Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar to provide secure data management and boost Gujarat’s digital governance capacity.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat for a two-day visit, and was greeted by a massive crowd as he held a roadshow in Ahmedabad soon after landing at the city’s airport.

Thousands lined the streets, waving flags and chanting slogans, as the “son of the soil” made his way through the city.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public gathering in Nikol.

