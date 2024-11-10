PM Modi lauds success of Special Campaign 4.0; total scrap yield goes up Rs 2,346 cr

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Special Campaign 4.0, India's largest campaign for institutionalising swachhata, which achieved substantial outcomes including earnings of Rs 2,364 crore for the state exchequer simply by disposing scrap over the last three years.

Responding to a post by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on X, the Prime Minister wrote:

“Commendable! By focussing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results. It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence.”

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that the Special Campaign 4.0 had resulted in reducing pendency in government offices and has witnessed many best practices and milestones.

The Government of India has earned over Rs 650 crore from the disposal of scrap during the cleanliness campaign carried out in October and freed up more office space for officials to function effectively,

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions, the saturation approach was adopted in special campaign 4.0 for swachhata and reducing pendency. The Special Campaign 4.0 has seen Swachhata campaigns being undertaken in more than 5.97 lakh sites and has resulted in freeing 190 lakh square feet of area for effective office use.

Jitendra Singh said that with every passing year, the size and scale of the Special Campaign is increasing with more than 5.97 lakh sites covered in 2024 as against 2.59 lakh sites in 2023.

The special campaign 4.0 saw participation by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and secretaries to the government of India who provided leadership and guidance in implementation.

Singh said that the reduction in pendency in the Central Secretariat under the Special Campaign 4.0 with most of the Ministries/Departments achieving 90-100 per cent of reported targets. He called on all officials to continue the momentum of Special Campaign 4.0 throughout the year and make it a way of life.

Special Campaign 4.0 concluded on October 31, 2024, with outstanding results and after collating all the data, the evaluation phase will start from November 14, he added.

