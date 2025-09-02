PM Modi inaugurates Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, saying that the initiative would enable women associated with Jeevika to access financial support easily.

Virtually addressing the event, PM Modi said he also transferred Rs 105 crore to Jeevika Sisters.

"With this, sisters associated with Jeevika will now get money more easily. This financial help will strengthen the work or business they are doing," PM Modi said.

He noted that the system of Jeevika Nidhi has been made completely digital, eliminating the need for physical visits.

The Prime Minister underlined that the foundation of a developed India rests on women's empowerment.

"To empower women, all kinds of difficulties must be reduced from their lives. That is why our government has taken several steps to make the lives of mothers, sisters and daughters easier," he said.

Listing key welfare initiatives, PM Modi pointed out construction of crores of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission to free women from the compulsion of open defecation, PM Awas Yojana houses registered in the name of women to give them social dignity, a free ration scheme ensuring mothers are free from the worry of feeding their children, special programmes like Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi and Bank Sakhi, designed to increase women's income and strengthen their financial independence.

"These schemes are a Mahayagya of serving mothers and sisters," PM Modi said, adding that in the coming months, the NDA government in Bihar would further accelerate this campaign.

Linking his address to Bihar's cultural traditions, the Prime Minister recalled the upcoming Navratri festival and the Satbahini Puja that is unique to Bihar and Eastern India.

Meanwhile, he slammed the opposition in Bihar for hurling abuse at him and his late mother.

"My mother was abused from the stage of the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother but to all mothers and sisters of India," PM Modi said.

"That mother of mine, who had nothing to do with politics and is no longer in this world, was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress. This is very painful. What was her fault?" he asked.

PM Modi accused Congress and its allies of being unable to accept the rise of leaders from poor and backward families.

During his address, PM Modi invoked Bihar's cultural ethos, quoting the saying: "Maa ke sthan, Devta-Pitra se bhi hola (a mother's place is higher than gods and ancestors)."

He said the state's traditions of respecting women stood in contrast to the behaviour of the opposition leaders.

"The tradition of worshipping seven sisters as mother, reverence and faith towards mother, this is the identity of Bihar. For our government, the dignity of a mother, her respect, and her self-respect are a very big priority. Mother is our world, mother is our self-respect," he said.

