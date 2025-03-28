PM Modi to inaugurate air travel services from Hisar airport on April 14

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate air travel services from the Hisar airport on April 14.

He said that a successful air trial was conducted on Friday by Alliance Airlines in preparation for this.

The Chief Minister shared this information in the House during Zero Hour of the last day of the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

He added that it was a matter of great pride for Haryana that Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar would become the state’s first operational airport.

The redeveloped airport in Hisar is expected to boost regional connectivity as well as specialised air services.

Official sources said under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, the interstate air service will be started from Hisar on nine routes.

After completion of various works, passengers will be able to travel by 48-seater aircraft.

Initially, air travel will commence with plans to deploy a 70-seater aircraft from the Hisar airport to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kullu.

The flight routes will undergo a review after the first 90 days.

Based on passenger demand, flights will be expanded to include destinations such as Lucknow, Varanasi and Ambala, an official said.

Officials said turning Hisar into a cargo hub would accelerate the pace of development.

For this, the government has had discussions with global cargo companies by participating in different aero summits.

The government has invited companies to invest in Hisar and develop their infrastructure because India is the central part of Asia.

