PM Modi to address rally in Srinagar on Thursday

Srinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday and address an election campaign rally in the city.

This will be PM Modi’s first election campaign rally in the Valley during the ongoing J&K Assembly elections.

Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary has said that PM Modi’s visit to J&K would be a game changer.

Talking to reporters after he visited the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where the PM will address the rally, Tarun Chugh said: “People of J&K love the Prime Minister. We have seen in the past whenever he has visited J&K, people in large numbers have welcomed him. Thursday’s visit of PM Modi will be a game changer, rather a milestone event for the people of J&K.”

The J&K Police have made foolproof security arrangements in coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG) which is responsible for the security of the PM.

The venue of Thursday’s rally has been taken over two days ahead of the PM visit.

PM Modi is arriving here on Thursday to address his first BJP election rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar city.

The team of SPG arrived in Srinagar four days ahead of the PM’s visit to coordinate with the UT authorities regarding the details for the protection of the VVIP protectee.

Located in the Ram Munshibagh area of Srinagar, Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium can accommodate a large number of people, who the BJP expects will come to listen to the party’s star campaigner, PM Modi.

The PM has earlier addressed an election rally for the BJP in Jammu division. BJP sources said the PM Will also address a rally at Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu division on Thursday.

The passage of participants at the venue in Srinagar will be regulated and police said some traffic diversions will also be made on September 19 to make sure that the PM’s election rally passes off smoothly.

“For the visit of the Prime Minister there is a detailed standard operating procedure (SoP) governing such a visit and we are following that to the minutest detail,” said police.

All high-rise buildings around the venue will be taken over by sharpshooters of the security forces and electronic surveillance will be augmented by human security to ensure foolproof security set-up on September 19.

PM’s visit comes a day after voting ends in the first phase of 3-phased assembly elections in J&K.

