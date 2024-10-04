PM Internship Scheme a game-changer: BJP's Gaurav Vallabh (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) BJP leader Gourav Vallabh lauded the PM Internship Scheme launched by the Modi government on Thursday, saying that the initiative is a game-changer.

In an interview with IANS, the BJP leader spoke on a range of issues and also reacted to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who has completed 100 days as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha.

IANS: Prime Minister Modi has launched the PM Internship Scheme, where youths will receive Rs 5,000 per month. What is your view on this?

Gourav Vallabh: Over 500 top companies in the country will offer internships to young people. The biggest benefit will be for those youth who don’t have strong connections but will learn from big companies. They can either start their businesses, work in other companies, or even secure permanent jobs in the same company where they intern. In the next four years, one crore youth will get internships in these top 500 companies. This scheme is a game-changer. It will also benefit large companies, as they’ll get fresh talent while fulfilling the dreams of youth who want to work in big firms.

IANS: Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X that amid the war in West Asia, the Modi government is involved in recruiting 15,000 Indian workers in Israel through the National Skill Development Corporation. He claims this is the result of uncontrolled unemployment caused by anti-youth policies. What is your reaction?

Gourav Vallabh: I want to ask Mr Kharge whether unemployment has been eradicated in Telangana or in Himachal, where they are granting licences for cannabis cultivation. Has unemployment ended in Jharkhand, where ministers from your government are in jail on corruption charges? Has unemployment vanished in Karnataka, where your Chief Minister is accused of land scams and corruption? You’ve eliminated unemployment in your own family, setting up your son and son-in-law in good positions. The real data, based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey, shows that unemployment in India has decreased over the last 4-5 years. Our nation has generated new employment sources and has become the world’s 5th largest economy.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has completed 100 days as Leader of the Opposition. How would you assess his performance so far? Has it benefitted or hurt the BJP?

Gourav Vallabh: It’s hard to say who has gained or lost, but the country has certainly suffered. Rahul Gandhi’s actions hurt national sentiments, like when he meets anti-India figures abroad, or when he disrespects Indian soldiers. His statements damage the country's morale. He spreads misinformation, such as his claim that Sikhs can’t wear turbans in India, when, in fact, the Indian Air Force Chief is a Sikh. These remarks hurt the country’s spirit. His leadership has only lowered the dignity of the opposition.

IANS: Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X that while the Modi government is working towards a 'Drug-Free India' with a zero-tolerance policy, it is alarming and shameful that a prominent Congress leader is involved in a drug shipment worth Rs 5,600 crore. What do you have to say about this?

Gourav Vallabh: The Congress party has now become synonymous with running drug shops, troubling the youth, while its leaders get rich. A Rs 5,000 crore drug consignment was seized in Delhi, and the person involved was in direct contact with Congress leaders. This is Congress’ strategy to make the country a drug hub, exploit the youth, and make a profit themselves. The country is aware of this and won’t tolerate it any longer.

IANS: The Himachal government, struggling with an economic crisis, recently imposed a fee of Rs 25 to Rs 30 on toilet seats. How do you see it?

Gourav Vallabh: The Himachal government is on the verge of bankruptcy due to its poor decisions. Recently, they imposed a surcharge of 10 paise per unit of electricity to pay milk producers and maintain cleanliness at tourist spots. This will increase the electricity bills significantly. Moreover, the government is struggling to pay its employees, delaying salaries by 5 to 6 weeks. Debt has risen to 42 per cent of GDP. They are now imposing a tax on toilet seats. This shows the financial mismanagement of the Congress-led state government.

IANS: Former BJP MP Ashok Tanwar recently joined Congress just before the Haryana Assembly elections. What is your take on this?

Gourav Vallabh: In the last five years, Ashok Tanwar has switched not three, but five parties. He even floated his own party, then joined TMC, then AAP, then BJP, and now Congress. He changes parties after every six months. People like him don’t have a place in serious politics. Yesterday, Haryana's Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda didn’t even shake hands with him, which shows the distance between them remains. Tanwar is like a migratory bird, who keeps moving from place to place.

