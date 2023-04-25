PM to attend virtual event on 20th anniv of Gujarat's SWAGAT programme

Gandhinagar, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a virtual event on April 27 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Gujarat government's citizen grievance redressal programme 'SWAGAT'.

The programme was launched by Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2003.

The SWAGAT programme, which stands for State Wide Attention on Grievance by Application of Technology, has been instrumental in promoting "good governance" in Gujarat by using technology to allow citizens to track the status of their complaints.

According to sources in the state government, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to interact with some of the beneficiaries of the programme during the event.

Since its launch, the SWAGAT programme has resolved 99.91 per cent of the 5,63,806 grievances it has received, resolving 5,63,314 grievances in total. Through the programme, citizens can connect directly with the Chief Minister and provide feedback on their grievances on "Swagat Day", which is typically observed on the fourth Thursday of every month.

The SWAGAT programme has received multiple awards over the years for improving transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in public service.

In 2010, it won the United Nations Public Service Award for its contribution to public service administration in India. The programme also received the National Award for e-Governance in 2010-11 by the Government of India and the CXO Award in 2011 for improving public services through information technology.

