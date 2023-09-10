PFI operative arrested in Bihar

Patna, Sep 9 (IANS) The police in Bihar's Motihari district on Saturday have arrested an operative of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Riyaz Maroof a.k.a. Bablu -- the "state secretary of PFI" in Bihar.

According to officials, his name features in the most wanted list of National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Bihar.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, the Superintendent of Police of East Champaran district has said that Maroof was taken to an undisclosed location for questioning.

"We had received information that Riyaz Maroof would be coming to buy fish at Subhash Chawk in Motihari. Accordingly, we constituted a team headed by DSP Chakia Satyendra Kumar Singh. The team went in plain clothes at Subhash Chowk and laid a trap. When Maroof came there, they nabbed him," Mishra said.

The Motihari Police have informed NIA and Bihar ATS about his arrest.

Maroof's name emerged during the crackdown of the Phulwarisharif terror module of the PFI.

