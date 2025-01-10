Performed homa for protection, says DK Shivakumar amid K'taka Cong 'infighting'

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) Amid infighting claims in the state unit of the Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on Friday that he conducted "homa" for his protection.

Shivakumar said this while speaking to the media on Friday after visiting the Venkateshwara Temple in Malleswaram in Bengaluru on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

"I perform rituals for peace of mind, and tranquility. I am a person who worships, performs rituals, and visit temples daily," Shivakumar said, when asked about the rituals he performed in Tamil Nadu temples on Thursday.

When asked about Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy's comments alleging that Shivakumar performed rituals to "destroy" his enemies, he replied, "I perform prayers every day, wishing for good things to happen to me. I pray for protection from those who trouble me. There is nothing hidden in this."

He also remarked, "Even you (the media) trouble me a lot. You create new, baseless stories. I pray for protection from you as well."

"I prayed to Venkateshwara, along with Lakshmi, on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, wishing prosperity for all households in the state. This is our belief and tradition. 'Dharma protects those who protect it.' People across the state are visiting Venkateshwara temples to seek blessings. May everyone receive divine grace," he added.

Sources said Shivakumar visited the Pratyangira Devi temple in Tamil Nadu seeking strength against political opponents within the party ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Shivakumar's temple visit has sparked discussions in Karnataka's political circles.

Sources suggest that Shivakumar is positioning himself to secure the Chief Minister's seat, as per the power-sharing agreement with incumbent CM Siddaramaiah. However, he is reportedly facing stiff resistance.

The sources said that Siddaramaiah had recently hosted a dinner meeting with 34 MLAs and seven Ministers in Bengaluru, citing New Year celebrations. However, Deputy CM Shivakumar was notably absent.

During the meeting, a decision was made to hike RTC bus fares by 15 per cent, signalling to the Congress high command and Shivakumar that Siddaramaiah remains firmly in control as the CM of Karnataka.

Shivakumar, upon his return to India, camped in New Delhi and persuaded the party high command to stall a meeting organised by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara for Congress MLAs, Ministers, and MPs belonging to SC and ST communities.

The meeting reportedly sought to advocate for a Dalit Chief Minister if there would be a change in leadership. Parameshwara had earlier said he is not in politics to relinquish power, fuelling speculation about his ambitions.

Following this, CM Siddaramaiah called for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on January 13, using his prerogative.

Sources indicate this move aims to show Shivakumar that he does not wield absolute control in the state.

The Siddaramaiah camp is reportedly preparing to assert its power and demonstrate its solidarity with the CM during the meeting, effectively countering any attempts to change the leadership.

Ministers K. N. Rajanna and Satish Jarkiholi expressed bitterness following the postponement of the SC/ST leaders' meeting.

Rajanna remarked that the meeting was not about acquiring Shivakumar's property and questioned why he should be upset.

Jarkiholi noted that while one faction might currently have an upper hand, his team would also find an advantageous position eventually.

Parameshwara clarified that the meeting had only been postponed but not cancelled, and added that if the party does not allow such meetings in the future, they are capable of handling the situation.

All eyes are now on the agenda of the upcoming CLP meeting.

Karnataka Congress unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to visit Bengaluru for the meeting.

