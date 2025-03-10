People oriented Budget will help create Viksit Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the annual budget for 2025-26 presented by deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar, saying that it is a people-oriented Budget that will create a 'Viksit Maharashtra'.

“This is a people-oriented budget that realises the resolution of a developed India and a developed Maharashtra. The budget has five pillars of employment and social development along with agriculture, industry and infrastructure. Our future path will be based on this balanced budget,” CM Fadnavis said.

He further stated that the Budget is balanced as It has managed to keep the fiscal deficit at 2.7 per cent against 2.9 per cent last year.

“A good balance has been maintained between revenue collection and expenditure. The size of the state Budget has now reached Rs 7 lakh crore. The gross state domestic product has increased by Rs 5 to 10 lakh crore in the last 10 years. This has paved the way for increasing the state's borrowing capacity. The government has not breached the borrowing limit,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Maharashtra continues to be the favoured investment destination but the state has also achieved a new milestone in housing construction. There will also be a large inflow of funds through the Centre and the State.

These houses will be made self-sufficient for electricity through the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. Apart from this, it has been promised in today's budget to provide electricity to houses whose electricity consumption is less than three hundred units.He said that the priority has been given to agriculture and irrigation sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Ajit Pawar has presented the “champion” budget that will maintain the right balance between people-oriented schemes and infrastructure that have been going on for the last two and a half years.

“Ajit Pawar, who has presented the budget the most times after Sheshrao Wankhede, has tried to maintain balance and give justice to all segments. A sizeable allocation has been made for the development of infrastructure like roads, bridges and ports. No sector has been left out in today's budget. Maharashtra is at the forefront of industrial development and will continue to be ahead and provisions have been made in this budget in such a way that investment will come on a large scale,” said DCM Shinde.

He took on opposition for running a false propaganda that the government will discontinue the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Instead, the finance minister has made an allocation of Rs 36,000 crore.

DCM Ajit Pawar said It's a comprehensive budget with significant provisions for agriculture, agriculture-based sectors, industries, business, education, health, tourism, infrastructure and social sectors.

A budget that realises the dream of ‘Developed India - Developed Maharashtra'.

“It also expresses a strong resolve that Maharashtra will no more stop and the development won’t be delayed anymore.”

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said that the budget has provided strong support to the common man.

To empower women, the government has decided to set up UMED Malls in 10 districts and launch skill development programmes for women using artificial intelligence. These initiatives will pave the way for a progressive future. Additionally, under the remote to accessible initiative substantial funding has been provided for the development of temples and infrastructure. She hailed the finance minister’s proposal for the establishment of 21 mobile forensic units along with setting up of high tech command centers for strengthening law and order.

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar said the budget gives justice to labourers and the working class.

“The budget proposals will help generate more jobs and opportunities for self employment,” he added.

