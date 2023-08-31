People not ready to believe Congress, BJP declarations: Harish Rao

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Telangana’s Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said on Thursday that people are not ready to believe the declarations of the Congress and BJP.

He claimed that people of Telangana have already made a "self-declaration" to elect K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the chief minister for a third consecutive time.

The senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was speaking after welcoming Y. Bhaskar, a leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) and his supporters into BRS.

Harish Rao alleged that both Congress and BJP were trying to mislead people with false promises ahead of the elections.

He dubbed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as political tourists.

Harish Rao said the parties criticizing the BRS government in Telangana should look into the situation in the states ruled by them. He said the states ruled by these parties were facing problems like communal violence, power cuts, farmers’ suicide, drinking water and irrigation water scarcity.

The minister stated that the Congress party won the elections in Karnataka because people were against the BJP and there was no alternative. He alleged that after coming to power, the Congress party was unable to deliver on the promises made during elections.

The BRS leader said that his is not a party of mere slogans but it is the party which fulfills promises to people.

He claimed that Telangana under the leadership of KCR was working to fulfill the ideals of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. He said the BRS government was working for the uplift of Dalits.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.