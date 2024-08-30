People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls

Jammu, Aug 30 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP's J&K in charge for elections G. Kishan Reddy said on Friday that the people of union territory have to choose between terrorism and peace during the upcoming Assembly polls.

Criticising the National Conference (NC), Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for promoting terrorism and separatism in J&K, Reddy said that the people of the UT have two choices in the upcoming elections, to choose terrorism, separatism or development and peace.

“We have always been clear in our politics. Ever since BJP was formed, we had promised revocation of Article 370 and we did what we promised, and also not to play politics but to provide rights to the people of J&K for which they were waiting for the last seven decades,” Reddy said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that this election is not just an election for the BJP, but an ‘andolan’ (Struggle) against the Congress-NC alliance.

“Rahul-Omar alliance is aimed at reviving terrorism and separatism in J&K, but we will not allow that. So this andolan is to ensure that Pakistan and its proxies are kept at bay and J&K remains on the path of development and peace. The people of J&K have to decide for themselves in the upcoming elections that whether they want to choose the revival of terrorism, separatism or development and peace. People have to decide whether they want Kashmiri youth again on streets with stones or with laptops and bats in their hands,” he said.

Reddy also said the BJP will soon release its manifesto that will cover all sectors.

“Our manifesto will talk about peace and prosperity. Abdullahs and Muftis were biased against the Jammu region. Jammu was always ignored. I want to ask Rahul, Omar and Mehbooba, do you want a separate flag again besides the national flag? And do you want separate constitution in J&K again,” he asked.

The NC and Congress have already agreed on seat-sharing during the Assembly elections. As per the agreement, out of 90 seats, NC will fight 52, Congress 31 and two seats, one for CPI(M) and the other for Panthers Party have been left by both.

On five seats, Nagrota, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Doda and Sopore, both NC and Congress will field candidates to fight a ‘friendly contest’.

