Patna Police cane-charge BPSC candidates

Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) The Patna Police resorted to a cane charge on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates at the city's Bailey Road on Wednesday, the police said.

The candidates have been staging a dharna since December 13 at Gardanibagh, demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC Combined Examination.

The situation escalated as protesters, frustrated by the lack of response from the BPSC, marched to the commission's office, prompting police intervention.

As candidates moved to surround the BPSC office, police resorted to a cane charge to disperse the mob.

This action has drawn criticism for the use of force against protesting students.

BPSC had conducted the 70th BPSC Combined Examination held at 912 centres across Bihar.

The candidates are demanding the cancellation of the examination following the chaos that arose at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna on December 13.

The chaos at Bapu Examination Centre led to the cancellation of the examination at that centre.

BPSC announced a re-examination at the centre on January 4.

Protesters are dissatisfied with BPSC's decision to only cancel the examination at the Bapu Examination Centre.

They are demanding the cancellation of the entire examination and argued that irregularities were not limited to only one centre.

The controversy surrounding the 70th BPSC Combined Examination has taken a political turn, with opposition parties, including Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, expressing solidarity with the protesting candidates and criticising the Bihar government for its handling of the issue.

Opposition leader and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has condemned the BPSC and the Nitish Kumar government, accusing them of jeopardising the future of the state's youth.

"We have demanded the cancellation of the entire examination. If our demand is not met, we will go for the statewide shutdown on January 1," Yadav said while interacting with the media persons in Purnea.

"The BPSC's decision to cancel the examination only at the Bapu Examination Centre, while leaving the rest of the examination intact, is inadequate and unfair," he added.

He insists that irregularities likely occurred beyond just one examination centre and demands a fresh examination to be held across all centres.

