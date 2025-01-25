Parai artist Velu Aasan from Madurai conferred with Padma Shri

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Noted Parai artist from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, Velu Aasan, often referred to as the ‘Prince of Parai’, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Parai is one of the most significant traditional instruments of Tamil Nadu, with deep historical and cultural roots. The instrument’s music is integral to various occasions and rituals in Tamil Nadu, from celebrations to mourning.

Even in ancient times, Parai music was part of war scenes and moments of love, highlighting its cultural importance. This is evident in its mention in the classic Tamil text, Thirukkural.

Velu Aasan has dedicated his life to promoting the Parai’s legacy across the globe. He learned the art under the tutelage of his elder brothers, Malaichaami Vaadhiyaar and Saegu Vaadhiyaar, with utmost dedication. His first public performance was at the village festival of Alanganallur, Madurai, where he received a warm reception from the audience. However, despite the public’s appreciation, Velu Aasan faced discouragement at home.

Negative remarks from his family led him to quit performing for eight years. During this period, he took up various jobs but never lost his love for the instrument. He found ways to create music using whatever objects were available.

Reflecting on this phase, he said, “I might not have touched the Parai for eight years, but I never stopped creating music.” Today, Parai music has a significant presence in the entertainment industry, including in songs.

Velu Aasan eventually formed the Alanganallur Thappisai Kuzhu, the largest Parai music crew in Tamil Nadu. The group’s performances are now a staple at functions and festivals. A quick search for Alanganallur Thappisai Kuzhu on YouTube will likely have you dancing to their energetic beats.

Before Velu Aasan’s influence, Paraiyisai was predominantly a male-dominated art form. He broke this barrier by teaching anyone with an interest in learning the instrument, regardless of gender. His inclusive approach has inspired a new generation of Parai artists and brought greater recognition to this cultural treasure.

