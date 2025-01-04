Pappu Yadav, 7 others booked for disrupting railway operations in Patna

Patna Jan 4 (IANS) The Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Patna Junction has registered an FIR against Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and seven others for their role in blocking railway operations at Sachiwalay Halt on Friday.

The protest, led by Pappu Yadav, aimed to express solidarity with the agitating BPSC candidates demanding the cancellation of the 70th Preliminary examination across Bihar, blocking the railway services at Sachiwalay Halt.

Pappu Yadav and his supporters are facing charges of hindering the smooth functioning of train services and vehicular movement which resulted in inconvenience to the public through the protest.

They have organised demonstrations without the proper permission of the authorities.

Apart from Pappu Yadav, Raju Danveer, Rajiv Mishra, Abhijeet Singh, Faizan Ahmed, Premchand Singh, Suraj Gupta and Purushottam Kumar Singh were booked under the relevant charges at Patna Junction's GRP police station.

On Friday, Pappu Yadav and his supporters reached the Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station and sat on the railway track for a brief period to stop the train.

The move of Pappu Yadav was a part of his pre-scheduled plan to disrupt the railway operation in support of candidates who have been on a hunger strike for 17 days, demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC Combined Preliminary Examination.

The Patna district administration, which is anticipating potential disruptions, has deployed a significant police force at the protest site.

Despite the heavy deployment of the police personnel, Pappu Yadav along with his supporters managed to enter the station premises and sat on the railway tracks.

Pappu Yadav has also vowed to continue the agitation until justice is delivered, including taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, stating: "We will go to the Supreme Court on this issue. BPSC has done wrong and it has to cancel the entire examination. We will continue to protest on this matter. Our protest will continue in the future until the paper leak in Bihar and the country is stopped."

