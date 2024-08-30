Pakistan release Shaheen Shah Afridi from its Test squad in Rawalpindi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Pakistan have released left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi from their Test squad in Rawalpindi. Shaheen was left out of the 12-man squad selected by Pakistan for their ongoing second Test against Bangladesh, which saw Day One being washed out due to persistent rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In its statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the Test team management has decided to release Shaheen from the squad to allow him to spend time with his family. It is to be noted that on Day Four of the first Test at Rawalpindi, which Pakistan lost by ten wickets to Bangladesh, Shaheen’s son Aliyaar was born.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, Shaheen claimed two wickets in the first innings but failed to take any scalps in the second innings to end with match figures of 2-96. Since the start of 2023, Shaheen’s form in Test cricket has been patchy - 16 wickets from five Tests at an average of 40.81, as compared to him taking 115 wickets in 30 matches while averaging 27.08.

The Shan Masood-led side has included left-arm pacer Mir Hamza and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in place of Shaheen in its 12-member squad for the second Test. Pakistan must win the ongoing game at Rawalpindi to square the two-match series against Bangladesh. A drawn affair, especially due to rains forecasted on days four and five, will give Bangladesh a historic first Test series victory over Pakistan.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship standings with Bangladesh at number seven and Pakistan at number eight, just above the last-placed West Indies. Pakistan hasn't won a home Test match since beating South Africa in December 2021.

