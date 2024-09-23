Pakistan national handed back after inadvertently crossing LoC in Poonch

Jammu, Sep 23 (IANS) In a humanitarian gesture, India on Monday handed back a Pakistani national, who had inadvertently crossed the line of control (LoC) into the country in J&K's Poonch district, officials said.

Officials said that Hassam Shahzad had been handed over to Pakistani officials by the army.

The gate at Chakan-Da-Bagh was opened and the Indian Army handed over Shahzad, 34, son of Shahzad Ahmed Khan, a resident of Tetrinote in POK.

"He was apprehended by the Indian Army on the intervening night of September 21/22 after he Inadvertently crossed into this side of the fence. During the handing over and taking over process, many officers from the army, police, and civil administration were present," the official said.

Shahzad was apprehended in the Mendhar sector by alert Indian troops.

"The intruder was intercepted and taken into custody by the troops when he tried to sneak into this side from across the border in the early hours of Sunday morning. The arrested intruder, about 35 years old, is being questioned by the army at a forward location to ascertain the motive behind his attempt to enter India," an official said on Sunday.

