Pakistan drone recovered in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Wednesday recovered a Chinese drone originated from Pakistan from fields in Amritsar district.

During morning hours on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the police on the outskirts of Mahwa village.

During the search operation, a drone was recovered from the fields.

It was a Quadcopter made in China.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled, said the BSF.

