Pakistan Army resorts to unprovoked firing on LoC in J&K for 8th consecutive day

Jammu, May 2 (IANS) Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing on Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the eighth consecutive day on Friday.

Defence Ministry statement on Friday said, "During the night of May 1 and May 2, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts across the LoC opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Indian Army troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner."

In addition to the LoC, Pakistan Army also violated ceasefire on the International Border in Pargwal sector of Jammu on Thursday.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would be chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

The Prime Minister has given a free hand to the Armed forces of the country to avenge the Pahalgam carnage by deciding on the timing, targets and the magnitude of response to hunt down the terrorists.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a 40-minute-long meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday.

The Defence Minister met the PM after he received a detailed briefing by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on the preparedness of the country's armed forces to meet any eventuality.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar a few days ago.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers, security forces continue demolition of the houses of terrorists.

Last Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas.

Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings.

Security forces have so far demolished the houses of 10 terrorists, who are reportedly still active in the Kashmir Valley.

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and passed a resolution on this.

