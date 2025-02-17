Pak link row: SIT formed by Assam Police to probe Gaurav Gogoi, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the alleged Pakistani links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Gogoi.

Taking to X, Sarma said, “Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation.”

“The SIT would co-opt Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and needed personnel with approval of the Assam Police Headquarters,” he mentioned, adding that the SIT would time to time report to Assam Director General of Police.

Earlier on Monday, in response to a series of allegations by CM Sarma, the Member of Parliament from Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, asserted that he was open to an investigation regarding this.

CM Sarma had earlier raised questions as to why Gaurav Gogoi went to meet the Pakistan High Commissioner and later asked questions regarding national security and Defence in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters here, Gogoi said: "The visit to Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit was a customary thing and there was nothing to hide. A lot of BJP MPs have asked similar questions that I raised in Parliament. However, I am always open to any investigation, and it is the Assam government’s duty to conduct the investigation."

Hitting back at CM Sarma, he added, "The Chief Minister must also answer about his visits to Bangladesh, Dubai and Singapore."

According to Gogoi, the BJP is set to be ousted from power in Assam in next year's Assembly elections and CM Sarma has already sensed that his defeat is imminent.

He said, "The CM has been constantly posting against me on social media platforms like Facebook and X, because he knows that the people of Assam are fed up with the style of politics and the BJP would be voted out of power in next year’s Assembly polls."

The Assam Police have lodged an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Sheikh, with whom Elizabeth Gogoi had a close professional connection.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of CM Sarma.

