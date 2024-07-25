Over 4.25 lakh perform Amarnath Yatra in 26 days

Jammu, July 25 (IANS) The number of pilgrims performing the Amarnath Yatra during the last 26 days has crossed 4.25 lakh while another batch of enthusiastic 3,089 devotees left Jammu on Thursday for Kashmir.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) headed by J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha manage the affairs of the annual Yatra.

Last year, only 3.50 lakh Yatris performed the Amarnath Yatra during the entire period while this year, in only 26 days, 4.25 lakh pilgrims have already had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave shrine.

On Thursday, the batch of 3,089 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in two escorted convoys. Officials said that both escorted convoys left at 3.25 a.m. for the Valley.

The first escorted convoy left carrying 1,286 pilgrims in 43 vehicles for the North Kashmir Baltal base camp. The second escorted convoy left carrying 1,803 Yatris in 63 vehicles for the South Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional South Kashmir Pahalgam route or the North Kashmir Baltal route.

The Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis is 48 km long and takes Yatris 4-5 days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-Cave shrine axis is 14 km long and takes one day for the pilgrims to have ‘darshan’ and return to the base camp.

This year’s Yatra will conclude after 52 days on August 19 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.