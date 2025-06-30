Over 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty due to Govt’s social security schemes: PHDCCI

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) India has made remarkable progress in expanding its social security coverage, with more than 25 crore people moving out of poverty in recent years, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) CEO and Secretary General Dr Ranjit Mehta said on Monday.

Mehta’s remarks come after the International Labour Organisation (ILO) ranked India second globally in terms of social security coverage.

Over the past decade, the country has expanded its social security net significantly, with coverage rising from 19 per cent of the population to 64.3 per cent.

Speaking to IANS, Mehta credited this achievement to the various social welfare schemes launched by the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"PM Modi has personally experienced hardship in his early life, and that connection has shaped the government's commitment to the welfare of the poor," he stated.

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort in his very first Independence Day speech, he announced the Swachh Bharat Mission and the initiative to provide free toilets to every household,” Mehta told IANS.

Highlighting major government initiatives, he pointed out that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is addressing the basic need for housing by working towards ensuring that every Indian has a permanent roof over their head.

"Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, very few in India had to sleep hungry, thanks to the free ration scheme. From schemes like Ujjwala for clean cooking fuel to financial support for farmers and pension programs, these initiatives have brought real and measurable benefits to millions," he added.

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, Mehta said such programmes provide a critical safety net.

"Under Ayushman Bharat, citizens are eligible for free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Even the poorest of the poor can walk into a hospital and get treated without worrying about the cost," he said.

Citing an example, he said if the sole breadwinner in a family falls ill, it can shake the entire household’s stability.

In such times, government schemes like Ayushman Bharat play a vital role in protecting families from falling back into poverty.

