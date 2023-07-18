Opposition's 'India' promises to present alternative political, social, and economic agenda for nation

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India), the new block of 26 opposition parties against the ruling BJP, on Tuesday took a pledge to present to the nation an alternative political, social, and economic agenda.

The agenda was signed by all the parties at the opposition parties meeting here.

The joint statement of the parties said: "We promise to transform both the substance and style of governance that will be more consultative, democratic and participative. We, the undersigned leaders of India’s 26 progressive parties, express our steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution.

"The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation’s history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice, and federalism – are being methodically and menacingly undermined."

"We are determined to combat and confront the continuing assault on the Constitution and on constitutional rights of democratically elected state governments. There is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of our polity. The role of Governors and LGs in non-BJP ruled states has exceeded all constitutional norms. The brazen misuse of agencies by the BJP government against political rivals is undermining our democracy. Legitimate needs, requirements and entitlements of non BJP ruled states are being actively denied by the Centre."

On Manipur, it said:"We express our grave concern over the humanitarian tragedy that has destroyed Manipur. The silence of the Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented. There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and reconciliation."

The joint statement also said the opposition bloc "reinforce our resolve to confront the grave economic crisis of ever-rising prices of essential commodities and record unemployment".

"Demonetisation brought with it untold misery to the MSME and unorganised sectors, resulting in large scale unemployment among our youth. We oppose the reckless sale of the nation’s wealth to favoured friends. We must build a fair economy with a strong and strategic public sector as well as a competitive and flourishing private sector, in which the spirit of enterprise is fostered and given every opportunity to expand."

"The welfare of Kisan and Khet Mazdur should always get the highest priority."

It also demanded a stop to hate politics and holding of a Caste Census.

"We have come together to defeat the hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities; stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis and Kashmiri Pandits; demand a fair hearing for all socially, educationally and economically backward communities; and, as a first step, implement the Caste Census.

"We resolve to fight the systemic conspiracy by BJP to target, persecute and suppress our fellow Indians. Their poisonous campaign of hate has led to vicious violence against all those opposed to the ruling party and its divisive ideology. These attacks are not only violating constitutional rights and freedoms but also eroding the basic values upon which the Republic of India is founded - Liberty, Equality and Fraternity and Justice – Political, Economic and Social. The repeated attempts by the BJP to vitiate public discourse by reinventing and rewriting Indian history are an affront to social harmony. Jai Hind."

