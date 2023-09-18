Oppn meets at Kharge's chamber, discusses strategy for Parliament's special session

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ahead of the five-day Parliament's special session, the leaders of the opposition parties on Monday held a meeting in the chamber of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy.

According to the party leaders, the opposition leaders held a discussion on the strategy of for the session.

Besides Kharge, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, K.C. Venugopal, Syed Naseer Hussain, Jairam Ramesh, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD's Manoj Jha and others attended the meeting.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties look forward to discussing and deliberate on people-centric issues in this special session of the Parliament. We sincerely hope that the government would respect the will of the people and their countless aspirations."

"We are determined to make the government accountable to the people of India. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA," the LoP in Rajya Sabha said.

The five-day special session commenced on Monday and will go on till September 22.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.