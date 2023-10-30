'Only my brother & ED are aware of things', says arrested Bengal minister’s kin

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) Debopriya Mallick, the elder brother of West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in connection with the multi-core ration distribution case, said on Monday that only his younger brother and ED were aware of everything.

After reaching the ED’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Monday at around 10.30 a.m. Debopriya Mallick walked out of the central agency office at around 11.30 a.m. and then faced the waiting media persons for a brief interaction.

“I have submitted a one- page letter to the central agency officials. I am unable to speak about the contents of the letter. My younger brother and the ED officials are aware of that. You better ask this question to ED,” said Debopriya Mallick.

He also said that the minister’s daughter Priyadarshini came to the ED office on Sunday afternoon to submit this letter only. “But since Sunday was a holiday, she could not submit the letter. Hence, I came today to submit that letter only,” he added.

He was also reluctant to speak about the medical condition of his younger brother who is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata since Friday, the same day he was arrested by the ED sleuths in connection with the ration distribution case.

As per the order of a special court in Kolkata, the 11-day ED custody of Mallick, the current state forest minister and former state food & supplies minister, will begin only after he is released from the hospital.

“It is better that you ask the hospital authorities about his health condition,” said Debopriya Mallick before leaving the central agency office.

The ED officials are supposed to submit the latest medical report of the arrested minister to the special court in Kolkata on Monday.

