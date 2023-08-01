Only love can douse the flame of hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the violence in Haryana’s Nuh saying only love can douse the fire of hatred in the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The BJP, the media and the forces standing with them have spread the kerosene of hatred across the country. Only love can douse this fire in the country.”

His remarks came after violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh in which five people died.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar dubbed the Nuh violence as looking “like part of a bigger conspiracy.”

The Muslim-dominated Nuh district witnessed violent clashes between two groups on Monday. As per the police, the clash started after Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. Some police vehicles were also damaged.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning a RPF constable allegedly shot dead his immediate in-charge and three other passengers onboard a running train, Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express (No. 12956).

The incident occurred as the train was speeding between Virar (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane) where the two on-duty cops – Constable Chetankumar Singh and his in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – were on escort duty.

