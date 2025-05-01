Odisha: One killed, three injured in Vaishali road accident

Patna, May 1 (IANS) One person was killed while three were injured in a road accident in Bihar’s Vaishali on Thursday.

An official said that the incident occurred near Hathsarganj on the Hajipur-Lalganj main road in Vaishali district, when an uncontrolled pickup van ran over them, who were standing on the roadside.

He identified the deceased person as Roshan Kumar (24), who died on the spot, while three others — Vikas Thakur, Mohammad Anjay, and Sunny Kumar — were sustained critical injuries and rushed to Hajipur Sadar Hospital by locals.

As per eyewitness Vishnu Prasad, “People were standing on the roadside in our locality when a speeding pickup van ran over them. One of them lost his life on the spot while three others were injured.”

The situation escalated after the angry crowd caught the pickup driver, Anil Kumar, and set the vehicle on fire, completely gutting it. They have also beaten the driver.

In protest, locals blocked the Hajipur-Lalganj main road, demanding that safety measures be put in place. Upon receiving the alert, city police arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody. Fire brigade personnel were called in and managed to extinguish the fire after considerable effort.

Hajipur Sadar SDO Rambabu Baitha said that the locals' demand to install a road barrier will be fulfilled soon.

“We will also send an application for compensation under the provisions of vehicle accident relief and provide family benefit assistance as applicable,” he said.

He added that an FIR has been registered under rash and negligent driving, adding that the accused will be produced in the district court and sent to judicial custody.

